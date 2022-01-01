Go
Our unique coffee shop is inspired by the pop punk era from the early 2000's. From our band inspired drink names to the unique art on the walls, Awkward coffee offers something for everyone. Come by, get caffeinated, snap a photo, and get #Awkward with us!

DRIP BLEND$2.50
"9 to 5" drip coffee is available in medium, dark, and decaf roasts.
COLD BREW$4.75
"In to steep" cold brew, steeped for 16 hours.
ICED LATTE$4.25
All time "low"tte is our standard latte. Originally made with espresso and 2% milk, dairy substitute available.
Croissant$3.00
Buttery and flaky, our croissant is available as is or warmed to add a perfect treat to start the day.
ICED TEA$2.75
Iced tea flavor of the week.
ICED AMERICANO$4.25
The All Americano is our Awkward blend espresso and cold water over ice.
AWKWARD BLEND$5.25
Cold Brew Concentrate with a flavor of your choie, blended with ice and dairy product of your choice.
HOT CHOCOLATE$2.50
Location

21534 Devonshire St

Chatsworth CA

Sunday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:59 pm
