Awkward Coffee
Our unique coffee shop is inspired by the pop punk era from the early 2000's. From our band inspired drink names to the unique art on the walls, Awkward coffee offers something for everyone. Come by, get caffeinated, snap a photo, and get #Awkward with us!
21534 Devonshire St
Popular Items
Location
21534 Devonshire St
Chatsworth CA
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:59 pm
Nearby restaurants
Games N Grounds
Cafe and Gamery for family and friends to come play board games, eat, drink, all while having a good time
Calif. Chicken Cafe
Come in and enjoy!