Go
Toast

AXE REPUBLIC

Never Throw Hungry! Come in to experience the axeciting sport of axe throwing and enjoy gourmet hot dogs at the same time. We also offer small batch local cookies and local brewed beer.

4919 Courthouse St

Avg 4.9 (84 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Reservations
Takeout

Location

4919 Courthouse St

Williamsburg VA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Brass Tap

No reviews yet

Great Times. Well Crafted.

Pisco 51

No reviews yet

Modern Peruvian Cuisine

Axe Republic Williamsburg

No reviews yet

THROW - EAT - DRINK

Masala Craft

No reviews yet

Modern and Traditional Indian Food served in a Contemporary Space with Creative Cocktails and Modern Murals.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston