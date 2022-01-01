AXE REPUBLIC
Never Throw Hungry! Come in to experience the axeciting sport of axe throwing and enjoy gourmet hot dogs at the same time. We also offer small batch local cookies and local brewed beer.
4919 Courthouse St
Attributes and Amenities
Location
Williamsburg VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
