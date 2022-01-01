Axia Taverna
AXIA is a modern Greek award winning restaurant located in the quaint suburb of Tenafly, NJ. AXIA’s beverage program, authored by GM Tim Vlahopoulos, boasts a full bar with one of the deepest selections in the state. The cuisine, authored by Chef Alex Gorant, is a modern day interpretation of a Greek taverna. The sleek design was done by award winning designer Tony Chi, and we currently have seating options both indoors and out.
18 Piermont Road
Location
18 Piermont Road
Tenafly NJ
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
