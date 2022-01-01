Go
Toast

Ayawaska Petaluma

Ayawaska is home to fresh authentic Peruvian cuisine with a special modern twist. Our mission is to provide a world class dining experience into the rich and vibrant taste of Peru.

101 2nd St, Ste 190

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Seco de carne$25.00
Traditional Peruvian beans stew, braised short rib with corn cider & cilantro, served with rice and criolla sauce.
Arroz con mariscos$26.00
Fresh seafood in fried rice with aji panca & yellow pepper sauce, green peas, bell peppers, white wine, cilantro, cheese.
Empanadas de pollo$14.00
crispy pastry filled with shredded chicken in a Peruvian sauce, served with parsley aioli.
Salmon con crema de poro$24.00
Salmon with homemade potato crisps, onion & parsley with creamy leek sauce.
Pulpo anticuchero$23.00
grilled octopus glazed with anticuchera sauce, served with Peruvian corn & rocoto aioli
Ceviche clasico$20.00
catch of the day in a classic leche de tigre, red onion, aji limo (hot pepper), Peruvian corn, sweet potato
Ensalada con salmon$22.00
grilled salmon, tomato, asparagus, corn, lettuce mix with house special balsamic dressing
Lomo saltado$25.00
Traditional Peruvian style beef tenderloin, red onion, tomatoes, cilantro, garlic, soy and oyster sauce, french fries & rice.
See full menu

Location

101 2nd St, Ste 190

Petaluma CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cowgirl Creamery Point Reyes

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TEA ROOM CAFE

No reviews yet

A Petaluma favorite for breakfast, lunch and weekend brunch. Tea Room Cafe serves no-fuss good food that is sure to please bacon-lovers, vegans, and everyone in between. Its vibrant, often bustling dining room is host to local art, a life-sized cow and lively conversation.

Della Fattoria Cafe

No reviews yet

Located in historic downtown Petaluma. Della Fattoria is a family owned artisanal bakery and cafe, serving fresh pastries and bread Friday-Sunday 8am-2pm. Indoor and outdoor dining available.

Central Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston