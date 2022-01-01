Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ayer restaurants you'll love

Ayer restaurants
  • Ayer

Ayer's top cuisines

Mexican & Tex-mex
Bars & lounges
Sandwich
Must-try Ayer restaurants

Bar 25 image

 

Bar 25

25 Main Street, Ayer

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bar25 Rice Bowl$12.00
basmati, oven roasted tomato and corn, red onion, scallions, goat cheese, yogurt ranch, balsamic glaze
With your choice of lamb, oven roasted chicken, sautéed mushroom, BBQ braised short rib
Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$18.00
Oven roasted chicken, buffalo sauce, feta cheese, 3 cheese blend, yogurt ranch
More about Bar 25
Lazy Mary's image

PIZZA

Lazy Mary's

30 Littleton Rd, Ayer

Avg 3.3 (198 reviews)
Takeout
More about Lazy Mary's
Banner pic

 

Union Coffee Roaster

25 Main St, Ayer

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
More about Union Coffee Roaster
Next Stop Pub and Grill image

 

Next Stop Pub and Grill

7 Depot Square, Ayer

No reviews yet
More about Next Stop Pub and Grill
