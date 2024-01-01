Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Ayer
/
Ayer
/
Cake
Ayer restaurants that serve cake
Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom
14 Central Ave, Ayer
No reviews yet
Carrot Cake
$10.00
Homemade Carrot Cake w/ Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing Topped w/ Candied Pecans
More about Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom
The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer
7 Depot Square, Ayer
No reviews yet
Funfetti Cake
$0.00
More about The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer
