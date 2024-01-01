Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Ayer

Ayer restaurants
Toast

Ayer restaurants that serve cake

Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom

14 Central Ave, Ayer

TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$10.00
Homemade Carrot Cake w/ Cinnamon Cream Cheese Icing Topped w/ Candied Pecans
More about Nashoba Club Pizza and Taproom
The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer

7 Depot Square, Ayer

TakeoutDelivery
Funfetti Cake$0.00
More about The Pleasant Cafe - Ayer

