Go
Toast

Aye Tea Elle Elevated Tapas

Aye Tea Elle is a full-service Tapas restaurant that provides Dine-In and Take-out food that consist of southern favorites, fine seafood entrees, and traditional dessert dishes from the South! We are the melting pot of Atlanta culture and food!
Come in and enjoy an experience of visual and auditory amazement while tasting great tapas cuisines!
Aye Tea Elle...Where We Dine Differently.

3749 COLLEGE STREET

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Sweet Chili Wings$12.00
Fried Green Tomato$9.00
Fried Calamari$17.00
See full menu

Location

3749 COLLEGE STREET

COLLEGE PARK GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Get Fruity Cafe

No reviews yet

We Make Healthy Taste Good! 🍑
FRESH Smoothies, Salads, Wraps and Patties
College Park | Old National | Catering
Order Online or on UberEats | GrubHub | DoorDash
MyGetFruity.com

Johnny's Chicken & Waffles

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hattie Marie's Texas BBQ

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Radial Cafe - College Park

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston