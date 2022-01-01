Go
Aymara Peruvian Kitchen

Aymara Peruvian Kitchen is a genuine Peruvian restaurant located in Lincoln Heights, Los Angeles serving flavorful Peruvian cuisine, using only fresh ingredients, and delivering great service. We offer catering, delivery, take-out, and, curbside pick-up.

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue • $$$

Avg 4.5 (51 reviews)

Popular Items

Bistec a lo Pobre$17.99
Grilled USDA Flat Iron Steak, fried egg, plantains, fries and jasmine rice, green salsa, cilantro
Alfajores Cookies$4.99
Dulce de leche shortbread cookies
Ceviche Clasico$18.69
Cod filet fish cooked in lime juice, Aji limo leche de tigre sauce, garlic, red onion, cilantro sweet potatoes, choclo corn
Signature Lomo Saltado$14.99
Signature marinade, fire flamed, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, fresh herb, loaded with fries, and jasmine rice
Green Salsa Huacatay (1oz)$1.00
Lomo Saltado a lo Pobre$16.99
Signature marinade fire flamed, fried egg, plantain, red wine sauce, sautéed red onion & tomato, cilantro, loaded with hand-cut fries, and jasmine rice
Fried Plantain$3.99
Tallarin Verde$15.99
Peruvian style creamy basil and spinach pesto spaghetti
Mexican Coke$2.99
Inka Cola Peruvian Soda$2.99
Attributes and Amenities

Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3818 East Cesar E Chavez Avenue

Los Angeles CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
