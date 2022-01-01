Go
Banner picView gallery

Ayy Mama!! - 121 s main st

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

121 s main st

Ferris, TX 75125

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

121 s main st, Ferris TX 75125

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Casserole Soul Café
orange starNo Reviews
133 Historic Town Square Lancaster, TX 75146
View restaurantnext
Dough City Pizza+Burgers
orange starNo Reviews
219 S STATE HIGHWAY 342 Ste. 120 RED OAK, TX 75154
View restaurantnext
The Coffee Shop @ Oaks Church
orange starNo Reviews
777 South I-35E Red Oak, TX 75154
View restaurantnext
Mariscos La Marina - Lancaster
orange starNo Reviews
920 N I-35 Lancaster, TX 75146
View restaurantnext
Three Rivers Coffee - Waxahachie
orange starNo Reviews
2801 N US Hwy 77 suite 100 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Butter and Grace
orange starNo Reviews
1585 N. Hwy 77 Ste. G Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Ferris

Waxahachie

No reviews yet

Mesquite

Avg 3.8 (11 restaurants)

Duncanville

No reviews yet

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (579 restaurants)

Forney

Avg 4.7 (13 restaurants)

Midlothian

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Kaufman

No reviews yet

Grand Prairie

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Mansfield

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Ayy Mama!! - 121 s main st

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston