Ayy Mama!! - 121 s main st
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
121 s main st, Ferris TX 75125
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Three Rivers Coffee - Waxahachie
No Reviews
2801 N US Hwy 77 suite 100 Waxahachie, TX 75165
View restaurant