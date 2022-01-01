Go
Main picView gallery

Azada Grill - 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

Wheeling, IL 60090

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 7:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am

Location

1048 S. Milwaukee Ave., Wheeling IL 60090

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Fry the Coop - - Prospect Heights
orange star4.7 • 200
580 N Milwaukee Prospect Heights, IL 60070
View restaurantnext
Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
orange star4.6 • 2,302
102 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Eggsperience Breakfast & Lunch - Wheeling
orange starNo Reviews
419 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Elly's Pancake House of Glenview
orange starNo Reviews
1624 Milwaukee Avenue Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext
North Branch Pizza & Burger
orange star4.2 • 1,450
4520 W Lake Ave Glenview, IL 60025
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wheeling

Rise N Dine Pancake Cafe - Wheeling
orange star4.6 • 2,302
102 S Milwaukee Ave Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext
Arctic Spoon
orange star4.7 • 125
371 W Dundee Road Wheeling, IL 60090
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Wheeling

Arlington Heights

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

Deerfield

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Northbrook

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Mount Prospect

No reviews yet

Glenview

Avg 4.4 (28 restaurants)

Palatine

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Des Plaines

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Highland Park

Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)

Vernon Hills

Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Azada Grill - 1048 S. Milwaukee Ave.

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston