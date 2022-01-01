Go
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties is a family owned and operated business that was established in 1988 Va. beach. For the last
33 years Azar's been serving the community with high Quality Mediteranean cuisine to include a retail store providing an assortment of specialty grocery products. Azar's manufactures and distribute various Middle Eastern and Mediterranean product such as Hummus, Dressings and garlic Sauce to name a few. Our 8000 sqr ft facility is shared between our main restaurant, retail location and food processing commissary. Our team is dedicated to bring our customers the authentic flavors of the Mediterranean.

108 Prescott Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SKEWER CHICKEN 24/5OZ$34.00
SOUP LENTIL 4/4 BIB$35.00
4/4 LBS
Original Gyro$8.00
Tender slices of blended lamb and beef wrapped in a warm pita served with cucumbers, tomatoes, lettuce and our creamy homemade tzatziki (Labané) sauce.
Chicken Kebab Platter$14.00
Chicken tender pieces marinated with a blend Garlic herb spice and a touch of sea salt. Grilled to perfection.
All platters served with one grilled skewer of meat, one skewer of grilled
vegetables, hummus, and a side of our delicious basmati rice.
CHICKEN BRST CKD SLCD 2/5LBS$53.00
SOUP CHICKEN 4/4 BIB$45.00
4/4 LBS
Chicken Tawook Wrap$9.00
“Customer’s Favorite” - Strips of grilled marinated chicken with cabbage garlic mixture, tomatoes, pickles, parsley and a touch of MamaLina dressing.
GRAPE LVS VAC PK 7LBS/60 PCS$49.00
7LBS/60 PCS
HUMMUS DELI 2/5LB$19.00
2/5 LBS
SPANAKOPITA 30-1.5oz$24.00
30-1.5OZ
Location

108 Prescott Avenue

Virginia Beach VA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
