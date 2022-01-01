Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Azhar Kitchen & Bar - 96 Ossington Ave
A map showing the location of Azhar Kitchen & Bar - 96 Ossington AveView gallery

Azhar Kitchen & Bar - 96 Ossington Ave

Open today 11:00 AM - 12:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

96 Ossington Ave

Toronto, CN M6J2Z4

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm, 5:30 pm - 12:59 am

Location

96 Ossington Ave, Toronto CN M6J2Z4

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
180 Queen St W Toronto, CN M5V 3X3
View restaurantnext
Planta - South Beach
orange starNo Reviews
1221 Bay St. Toronto, CN M5R 3P5
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2002 - Mississauga-South, ON
orange starNo Reviews
1900 Fowler Drive Mississauga, ON L5K 0A1
View restaurantnext
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 2001 - Burlington, ON
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Fairview St Burlington, ON L7N 3L5
View restaurantnext
b.good - xxQueen St. W (OLD)
orange starNo Reviews
573 Queen St. W Toronto, ON M5V2B6
View restaurantnext
Raku Toronto - 456 Queen Street West
orange starNo Reviews
456 Queen Street West Toronto, CN M5V 2A8
View restaurantnext

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Azhar Kitchen & Bar - 96 Ossington Ave

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston