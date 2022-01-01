Go
Azie on Main

StarStarStarStarHalf

1994 Reviews

$$

789 East Lancaster Ave

Villanova, PA 19085

Popular Items

Azie Rock Shrimp$15.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy gochujang aioli
Azie Roll$11.00
Spicy tuna, scallion, avocado, tempura crunch, eel sauce
Chicken Fried Rice$18.00
scallions, garlic butter, egg, lettuce
Edamame$6.00
steamed soy beans, sea salted
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Spicy aioli, cucumber, avocado, masago
Kobe Beef Fried Rice$20.00
Diced Kobe beef, scallions, garlic butter, egg
Salmon Avocado Roll$8.00
Salmon, avocado
Pork Dumplings$9.00
steamed, scallions, ponzu soy sauce, six pieces
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm

789 East Lancaster Ave, Villanova PA 19085

