Azie Media

A center city vibe right in downtown Media! Consider this your palate's passport to a myriad of culinary splendors. Azie Media offers creative Asian fusion fare, sushi & specialty cocktails in a chic modern space

SUSHI

217 W State Street • $$

Avg 4.6 (2628 reviews)

Popular Items

California$6.00
Kani kama, Avocado, and Cucumber
New Philly$14.00
Tempura Shrimp, Topped with Kobe Beef, Gruyere Cheese and Eel Sauce
Drunken Noodles$14.00
Spicy “drunken” sauce, mixed vegetables, rice noodles
Azie Rock Shrimp$14.00
crispy tempura batter, spicy gochujang aioli
Crab & Cream Cheese Spring Rolls$8.00
3 Spring Rolls filled with Kani and Cream Cheese, served with Sweet Chili Apricot Sauce on the side
Azie Roll$12.00
Spicy Tuna and Scallion, topped with Avocado, Crunch and Eel Sauce
Edamame$6.00
steamed soy beans, sea salted
Spicy Tuna Crunch$10.00
Tuna, Scallion and Spicy Aioli topped with Crunch
Shrimp Tempura Roll$8.00
Shrimp Tempura, Cucumber and Avocado Masago and Spicy aioli
Pork Dumplings$8.00
steamed pork dumplings, scallions, soy ponzu
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

217 W State Street

Media PA

Sunday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

