Aziza

Modern Israeli Cusine

FRENCH FRIES

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b

Avg 4.6 (602 reviews)

Popular Items

5 FRESH PITA$5.00
Five freshly baked pitas
HARVEST SALAD$14.00
Salad with lemon poppy seed tahini, smoked halloumi, sunflower seeds, golden raisins, citrus, arugula and watercress.
HUMMUS #1$16.00
Topped with ghormeh sabzi, chicken, black lime, crispy chickpeas. Served with two pitas.
KUBANEH$10.00
Grated tomato, schug.
SCHUG (2 oz)$0.50
PEACH AMBA (2 oz)$0.50
HUMMUS #2$14.00
Topped with peppers, olives, charred eggplant, tahini, harissa oil, pine nuts. Served with two pitas.
Upscale
Family-Friendly
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Drive-Thru
Takeout

1170 Howell Mill Rd, Suit P10b

Atlanta GA

