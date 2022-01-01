Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Sweet potato fries in
Azle
/
Azle
/
Sweet Potato Fries
Azle restaurants that serve sweet potato fries
SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES
Flames Barbecue
151 Southeast Parkway, Azle
Avg 4.1
(555 reviews)
Sweet Potato Fries
$2.00
More about Flames Barbecue
Red's Burger House
117 West Main Street, Azle
No reviews yet
Large Sweet Potato Fry
$5.00
Regular Sweet Potato Fry
$3.00
More about Red's Burger House
