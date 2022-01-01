Azorean Cafe
Come in and enjoy!
FRENCH FRIES
4715 Liberty Ave • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4715 Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh PA
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 4:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Spill
Come on in and enjoy!
Lot 17
Park it at The Lot!
Station
Adventurous and localy sourced Station is a modern American eatery located in Pittsburgh's historic Bloomfield neighborhood. Our menu features familiar dishes and ingredients in unique and inventive ways, prepared in New American style with a Mediterranean influence, and sourced locally from our partner farms when possible.
Outdoor and indoor dinning now available. We look forward to serving you soon
Ineffable Cà Phê
coffee house, Vietnamese sandwich shop, baked goods, bubble tea