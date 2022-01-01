Go
Azorean Restaurant & Bar

Welcome to the Azorean Restaurant & Bar!!
Located at 133 Washington St. in Gloucester MA. We proudly serve authentic
Portuguese cuisine with Influences from the owners home island of Sao Miguel
and our chef living most of his childhood in the heart of Lisbon, Portugal. We also serve
a wide variety of bar food and pizzas to please any cravings. Check out our menu and be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to get the latest information on our weekly and weekend specials.

SEAFOOD

133 Washington St. • $$

Avg 4.6 (1875 reviews)

Popular Items

Cheese 12" Pizza$11.00
Topped with a blend of Azorean cheese, mozzarella and homemade sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Fingers$9.00
Served with carrots, celery, and blue cheese dressing
Portuguese Fries$2.50
A potato chip shape but much thicker.
Marinated Haddock with Molho Vilão$20.00
Marinated haddock pan-fried in olive oil and topped with Molho Vilao sauce. Served with Portuguese fries and vegetable.
Mediteranean Salad$10.00
Fresh exotic salad of Romaine lettuce that includes olives, tomatoes, basil, red onions, cucumber and feta cheese. Topped with our own balsamic vinaigrette dressing.
Chicken with Butternut Ravioli$18.00
Sautéed chicken tenderloins with walnuts and dried cranberries, finished in a cream sauce, served over butternut squash raviolis.
Lemon Chicken$16.00
Breaded and fried chicken tenders sautéed in a spicy lemon garlic sauce served over linguine.
CodFish Cakes$10.00
Salted codfish cakes made with Portuguese spices and potato served with spicy mayo.
Bread & Oil$3.50
Azorean Steak Tips$24.50
12 ounces of tenderloin steak tips marinated in Vinha d’Alhos, grilled to perfection, and topped with a special Azorean sauce. Served with Portuguese fries. *A little on the spicy side
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

133 Washington St.

Gloucester MA

Sunday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 4:00 pm, 4:01 pm - 10:00 pm
