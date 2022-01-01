Go
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

Popular Items

Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
K - Mini Quesadilla$7.95
Carne Asada$26.95
Thinly sliced, seasoned skirt steak, carefully charbroiled to perfection. Garnished with whole green onions, fried jalapeño pepper and guacamole.
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Steak Fajitas$23.00
Enchiladas a la Crema$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with a rich, decadent cream sauce and cheddar cheese. Tastes best with chicken.
Sopa de Pollo
Tender chicken, carrots, zucchini, and red potatoes in a rich broth. Cilantro, diced onions, jalapeños, limes and Mexican rice are served on the side.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Macho Burrito$15.50
A super flour tortilla filled with rice, beans and choice of ground beef, chicken or picadillo. Smothered with burrito sauce and topped with Cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, crema Mexicana and Cotija Mexican cheese
Location

12403 South Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
