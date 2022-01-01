Go
Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

11633 University Blvd • $$

Avg 3.8 (465 reviews)

Popular Items

Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Burrito Blanco$15.50
Flour tortilla stuffed with jalapeño cream cheese (not spicy, just delicious), white rice, rancho beans and grilled chicken breast. Finished with Azteca’s salsa a la crema, cheddar and cotija cheese.
Chicken Taquito Combo$18.95
Azteca’s famous Chicken Taquitos: Flour tortillas stuffed with tender, seasoned chicken, Jack cheese served crispy. Topped with Cotija Mexican cheese and tomatoes. Served with Mexican rice, refried beans, sour cream and guacamole.
Enchiladas Rancheras$14.00
Enchiladas smothered with Azteca’s famous Arroz con Pollo salsa, diced white onions, green peppers, tomatoes and Jack cheese.
Enchiladas en Mole$14.00
These Mexican enchiladas have the most ‘complex’ flavor of them all. Typically, only served during Mexican special occasions. Mole is most famous in the states of Puebla and Oaxaca. Mole poblano has a history going back centuries and may include up to 20 or more chiles, spices and other ingredients. Incredible!
Fajita Quesadilla$17.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, your favorite fajita meat and pico de gallo. Garnished with grilled onions and green peppers, sour cream and guacamole.
Flautas$17.00
Juicy chicken or flavorful picadillo packed into crispy. Golden corn tortillas. Garnished with lettuce, tomato, Mexican Cotija cheese and cream drizzle.
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Nachos Azteca$13.00
Azteca's award winning nachos! Crisp, corn tortilla chips topped with beans, jalapeños, and melted cheddar cheese. Garnished with tomatoes, green onions, sour cream and Quacamole.
Fajita Burrito$18.00
Flour tortilla stuffed with rice, beans, grilled onions and green peppers. Topped with Arroz con Pollo sauce and garnished with pico de gallo, sour cream and guacamole
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

11633 University Blvd

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

