Azteca D'Oro Restaurant

Since 2007 we have been ambassadors of our culture, traditions and to being an industry leader. We are committed to offer you our loyal guests: our Azteca D’ Oro family, the finest foods from our land, unsurpassed service, a family atmosphere and a place to enjoy an authentic Mexican Fiesta.

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

7320 W Colonial Dr • $$

Avg 4.8 (636 reviews)

Popular Items

Manhattan$8.50
1.25 oz bourbon or whiskey .25 oz sweet vermouth garnished with a cherry
Camarones Blancos$24.00
A delectable mix of sautéed shrimp, mushrooms, onions, green peppers And carrots over white rice, nestled in a light, creamy jalapeño sauce. (Not served with beans)
Quesadilla$12.00
Two crispy flour tortillas stuffed with Cheddar and Jack cheese, green onions and tomatoes. Served with sour cream and Guacamole.
Coconut Shrimp$15.50
Coconut battered prawns. Served with our zesty, mango chipotle-marmalade.
Fresh Guacamole$15.00
Molcajete D’Mar$35.00
Served in a traditional Molcajete. A must try combination of snow crab, clams, mussels, scallops, shrimp and octopus. Sautéed in Azteca D' Oro unique mojo de ajo sauce, slightly spicy. Served over a bed of onions and bell peppers.
Camarones a la Diabla$24.00
.WOW! Hot, spicy and a little 'smokey'. Shrimp in our Salsa a la Diabla.
Ceviche$14.50
Prawns in lime juice, onions, tomatoes, jalapeños, cilantro
Azteca Queso Dip$9.50
Dip into a warm blend of selected cheeses and chiles. All baked together and served with fresh tortilla chips.
Elotes Mexicanos$9.25
Grilled com on the cob, slathered in our home made mayocream and cotija cheese, sprinkled with a mixture of species and Cilantro.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

7320 W Colonial Dr

Orlando FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

