Azteca Grill Mexican Food Restaurant
Hosts Rosa and Arturo feature authentic Baja Style Mexican dishes, plus several very popular signature menu items— including Azteca Shrimp, Enchiladas del Mar, and the world famous Azteca Quesadillas. The Azteca Grill is a popular Mexican restaurant for both locals and tourists alike. Using the best fresh ingredients and careful preparation, each Azteca dish is distinct, delicious, and reasonably priced. Azteca's breakfast menu includes a variety of American favorites served with country fried potatoes, along with traditional Mexican favorites.
40199 Big Bear Boulevard
Location
40199 Big Bear Boulevard
Big Bear Lake CA
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
