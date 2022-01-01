Go
Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Come on in and enjoy!

TACOS • GRILL • STEAKS

1618 Bienville Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (45 reviews)

Popular Items

Burrito Loco$13.75
A jumbo burrito filled with steak or Grilled chicken, black beans and Mexican rice. Served with pico de gallo and guacamole salad.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Rice$3.00
(1) side of rice.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Chicken & Rice$12.50
Chicken strips with rice and covered with cheese.
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
Quesadilla Dinner
One quesadilla served with rice and beans.
Tacos de Carne Asada$16.50
Authentic street tacos made with chopped steak tips garnished with grilled onions. Accompanied with a side of frijoles charros and served on corn tortillas in orders of five.
Victoria's Bowl
Contains Mexican rice, black beans, pico de gallo, romaine lettuce, avocado, shredded cheese, tomatoes, onions and sour cream.
Chicken Quesadilla$4.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1618 Bienville Blvd

Ocean Springs MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:15 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:15 pm
Nearby restaurants

Marina Cantina- Ocean Springs, MS

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Salty Peach Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Craft Advisory Brewing

No reviews yet

We are a family friendly, laid-back restaurant and brewery. Come enjoy great beer that is brewed in-house and awesome food created by our executive chef. You won't be disappointed!

The Scratch Kitchen & Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

