Go
Toast
  • /
  • Mobile
  • /
  • Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Aztecas Restaurant & Cantina

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • STEAKS

5452 Highway 90 W • $$

Avg 4.4 (965 reviews)

Popular Items

Chimichanga Lunch
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef, chicken, shrimp, grilled steak or grilled chicken, deep-fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad
Enchilada Dinner$10.95
Two beef or chicken enchiladas served with rice and beans, topped with red or green sauce.
Chicken Quesadilla$4.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
Queso
A special blend of cheese with spices and peppers that will leave you wanting more.
SD Rice$3.00
Fajita Steak$19.80
Sauteed in BBQ sauce with bell peppers, onions and tomatoes. Served with rice, beans, tortillas, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Beef Taco$3.50
(1) Beef taco a la carta. Comes with lettuce, tomatoes and cheese.
Chimichanga Dinner
A flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of either beef chicken, shrimp, Grilled steak or Grilled chicken deep fried golden brown and topped with cheese dip. Served with rice, beans, sour cream and guacamole salad.
Taco Salad
Served with lettuce, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and cheese in a tortilla bowl
Grilled Steak Quesadilla$6.95
(1) Cheese and meat quesadilla a la carta.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

5452 Highway 90 W

Mobile AL

Sunday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:59 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beef 'O' Brady's

No reviews yet

Good Food, Good Sports

P.S. Taco Company - Tillman’s Corner

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy some taco love!

Hacienda San Miguel: House of Tequila

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Java Hut

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston