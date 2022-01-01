Go
Toast

Azuki Sushi

Azuki Sushi is in Banker’s Hill, centrally-located in the heart of San Diego. We are within walking distance of Balboa Park, The Gaslamp Quarter, Little Italy, and Hillcrest.
We have been providing a modern approach to the rich traditions of Japanese cooking for over 11 years. We pride ourselves in our charming and boutique setting. We offer a warm and inviting atmosphere for those wishing to indulge in our culinary delights.
As in Japan, the menu is based on the seasons, savoring the peak flavor of the ingredients. Our outstanding chefs deliver the fundamentals of Japanese cuisine, respecting the individual ingredients’ natural flavors.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI

2321 5th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (3373 reviews)

Popular Items

Edamame$5.00
*Topped off with sea salt*
Kobe$25.00
Black tiger prawn, avocado, tempura onion topped with seared wagyu beef, truffle aioli, poke sauce
Shiitake Miso Soup$5.00
Fresh tofu, shiitake mushrooms, seaweed and scallions
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
House spicy sauce & avocado
By The Border$18.00
Spicy tuna, avocado topped with seared albacore, sliced jalapeño, signature ponzu, spicy aioli
Snow Crab Cali Roll$13.00
Snow crab, avocado & cucumber
Stardust$21.00
Albacore, hobo, avocado topped with yellowtail, lemon slices, garlic ponzu.
Sunshine$21.00
Black tiger prawn, tempura green onion wrapped in soy paper topped with salmon, avocado, citrus ponzu, lemon zest
Tofu Miso Soup$4.00
Fresh tofu, seaweed and scallions
Crispy Rice & Spicy Tuna$16.00
Shiitake mushroom, black sesame, jalapeño, sweet tartar sauce
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

2321 5th Ave

San Diego CA

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Hob Nob Hill

No reviews yet

A San Diego Institution since 1944.

Civico By The Park

No reviews yet

Second location for the famous Civico1845. Now offering Pinsa Romana, Pizza characterized by the lightness of the dough and high quality toppings.

Common Stock

No reviews yet

Common Stock is a casually sophisticated neighborhood establishment, where approachable, nostalgic plates are prepared from scratch with obsessively sourced ingredients. Using a focus on genuine hospitality and thoughtfully orchestrated table service, Common Stock will offer an uncommon dining experience where guests will enjoy the comfort of full-service dining with the option to order prior to seating. Common Stock is a new breed of restaurant, where speed and efficiency intersect with grace and hospitality.
***TO BEST SERVE OUR GUESTS, WE ASK ALL MODIFIED OR SPECIAL ORDERS TO BE PLACED IN PERSON WITH A MANAGER***

The Corner Drafthouse

No reviews yet

Pull up a seat at the best neighborhood hangout in Bankers Hill, and get a feel for our unique yet casual gastropub. Just around the corner from historic Balboa Park, our down-to-earth space will get you settled in to enjoy this noteworthy American gastropub tailored for foodies, craft beer- and cocktail enthusiasts.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston