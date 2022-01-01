Go
Azure

Eat, Sip, Vibe

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500

Popular Items

8 Wings$14.99
8 Wings with choice of sauce, Lemon pepper, Signature Sweet Island lemon pepper, Homemade Hot, Homemade Mild, Mango Habanero, Garlic Parmesan or Secret Seasoned.
Garlic Mashed Potatoes$5.99
Creamy mashed red potatoes with garlic.
Steak Kabob$16.99
Cheesecake$9.00
Seasoned Fries$4.99
Azure's Secret Seasoned Fries
Okra$5.99
Crispy fried okra lightly seasoned with lemon pepper.
Lollipop Lamb Chops$32.99
Three marinated lollipop lamb chops and mushroom gravy. Served with choice of seasoned yellow rice, garlic mashed potatoes, green beans and onions or vegetable medley.
Creamy Alfredo Pasta$11.99
Penne pasta with our creamy Alfredo sauce topped with parmesan cheese and served with garlic bread. Add chicken, shrimp, salmon or vegetable medley.
House Salad$9.99
Spring mixed greens, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, red onion, carrots and croutons. Choice of ranch, blue cheese, caesar or italian dressing. +add chicken, shrimp or salmon filet for an additional charge.
Catfish Basket$11.99
Seasoned fried catfish nuggets with Azure secret seasoned fries.

Location

1815 Hwy 138 SE #500

Conyers GA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
