Azusa restaurants you'll love

TACOS
Tacos Gavilan
887 S AZUSA, AZUSA
|Popular items
|Taco Chorizo
|$1.89
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
|Torta Asada
|$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
|Taco Carnitas
|$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Rakuten Ramen
990 East Alosta Avenue, Azusa
|Popular items
|Tonkotsu Miso Ramen
|$12.90
Pork bone broth, miso base, thick noodle, pork chashu, corn, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot and naruto.
|Vegetable Miso Ramen
|$12.50
Vegetable broth, miso base, veggie noodle, tofu, corn, shiitake mushroom, fried onion, broccoli, bok choy, red cabbage and tomato.
|Karaage Fried Chicken
|$4.90
Japanese style deep fried dark chicken meat. No bone.
Marie Callender’s
1175 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa
|Popular items
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe
425 E Foothill Blvd, Azusa