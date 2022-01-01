Azusa restaurants you'll love

Azusa restaurants
Toast
  • Azusa

Azusa's top cuisines

Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cake
Bakeries
Must-try Azusa restaurants

Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan

887 S AZUSA, AZUSA

Avg 4.4 (1654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Taco Chorizo$1.89
1 Mexican Sausage Taco - Served Plain
Torta Asada$7.49
Grilled Steak - Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, Avocado, Beans, and Cheese
Taco Carnitas$1.89
1 Braised Pork Taco - Served Plain
Rakuten Ramen image

 

Rakuten Ramen

990 East Alosta Avenue, Azusa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tonkotsu Miso Ramen$12.90
Pork bone broth, miso base, thick noodle, pork chashu, corn, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot and naruto.
Vegetable Miso Ramen$12.50
Vegetable broth, miso base, veggie noodle, tofu, corn, shiitake mushroom, fried onion, broccoli, bok choy, red cabbage and tomato.
Karaage Fried Chicken$4.90
Japanese style deep fried dark chicken meat. No bone.
El Bukanas image

 

El Bukanas

459 S Azusa Ave Ste C, Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Nachos$8.75
0033 - Azusa image

 

0033 - Azusa

1119 E Alosta Ave, Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

1175 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe image

 

Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe

425 E Foothill Blvd, Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
