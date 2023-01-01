Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Kimchi in
Azusa
/
Azusa
/
Kimchi
Azusa restaurants that serve kimchi
Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe - Azusa - 425 East Foothill
425 East Foothill, Azusa
No reviews yet
Side Kimchi
$2.00
More about Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe - Azusa - 425 East Foothill
Rakuten Ramen
990 East Alosta Avenue, Azusa
No reviews yet
Kimchi Spicy Tuna Bowl
$11.90
Extra Kimchi
$2.80
More about Rakuten Ramen
Browse other tasty dishes in Azusa
French Fries
Chicken Soup
Sliders
Burritos
Nachos
Chicken Salad
Tacos
Chicken Katsu
More near Azusa to explore
West Covina
Avg 4.4
(26 restaurants)
Arcadia
Avg 4.5
(24 restaurants)
Monrovia
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Claremont
Avg 4.3
(13 restaurants)
Covina
Avg 4.1
(12 restaurants)
Pomona
Avg 4.3
(12 restaurants)
Glendora
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
San Dimas
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
La Puente
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(947 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.1
(77 restaurants)
Oxnard
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Bakersfield
Avg 4.4
(68 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(795 restaurants)
Santa Maria
Avg 4.5
(12 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(314 restaurants)
Baltimore
Avg 4.4
(397 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.5
(138 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(110 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(150 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston