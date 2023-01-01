Azusa restaurants you'll love
Must-try Azusa restaurants
More about Marie Callender’s - 065 - Azusa
Marie Callender’s - 065 - Azusa
1175 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa
|Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine
|$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
|Coconut Cream Slice
|$5.49
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|German Chocolate Cream
|$15.49
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
More about CANYON CITY BBQ
CANYON CITY BBQ
347 N SAN GABRIEL AVE., AZUSA
|Baked Beans
|$4.00
Sweet & meaty bbq baked beans.
|Canyon City Sampler
|$46.00
This is always a customer favorite. 1/2 slab of pork ribs, 1/2 bbq chicken, beef brisket and pulled pork. Served with your choice of two sides.
Great to share!
|Mac & Cheese
|$5.00
Three cheese homemade mac & cheese.
More about Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe - Azusa - 425 East Foothill
Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe - Azusa - 425 East Foothill
425 Foothill Boulevard, Azusa
|Hawaiian Royale
|$0.00
|BBQ Chicken Plate
|$0.00
|Side Mac Salad
|$2.45
More about Tacos Gavilan - Azusa
TACOS
Tacos Gavilan - Azusa
887 S AZUSA, AZUSA
|Sope Asada
|$4.09
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
|Taco Lengua
|$2.09
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
|Side Order Rice
|$2.09
A side of fresh rice.
More about Rakuten Ramen
Rakuten Ramen
990 East Alosta Avenue, Azusa
|Tori Miso Ramen
|$13.50
Chicken bone broth, miso base, thick noodle, chicken chashu, corn, green onion, bean sprout and bamboo shoot.
|Rakuten 88
|$15.90
Our signature ramen. Pork bone broth, shoyu base, garlic paste, thick noodle, black garlic oil, 6 pieces pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, naruto and nori.
|Vegetable Miso Ramen
|$13.90
Vegetable broth, miso base, veggie noodle, tofu, corn, shiitake mushroom, fried onion, broccoli, bok choy, red cabbage and tomato.
More about El Bukanas
El Bukanas
459 S Azusa Ave Ste C, Azusa
More about Clandestino Gastro Bar - East Foothill Boulevard
Clandestino Gastro Bar - East Foothill Boulevard
East Foothill Boulevard, Azusa
More about WaBa Grill - WG0107 - Azusa (Foothill)
NOODLES
WaBa Grill - WG0107 - Azusa (Foothill)
1250 W. Foothill Blvd. #C, Azusa
More about Jamba - 000839 - Citrus Crossing
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Jamba - 000839 - Citrus Crossing
832 East Alosta Ave, Azusa
More about Callahans Irish Pub - Azusa
Callahans Irish Pub - Azusa
200 S Irwindale Ave, Azusa