Azusa restaurants you'll love

Azusa restaurants
  • Azusa

Must-try Azusa restaurants

Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s - 065 - Azusa

1175 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken & Broccoli Fettuccine$16.99
Grilled chicken breast atop fresh broccoli and fettuccine pasta, tossed in a parmesan, romano and asiago alfredo sauce.
Coconut Cream Slice$5.49
Coconut folded into our rich vanilla cream. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
German Chocolate Cream$15.49
Chocolate cream, coconut and chopped pecans over a layer of chocolate. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue
Main pic

 

CANYON CITY BBQ

347 N SAN GABRIEL AVE., AZUSA

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Baked Beans$4.00
Sweet & meaty bbq baked beans.
Canyon City Sampler$46.00
This is always a customer favorite. 1/2 slab of pork ribs, 1/2 bbq chicken, beef brisket and pulled pork. Served with your choice of two sides.
Great to share!
Mac & Cheese$5.00
Three cheese homemade mac & cheese.
Banner pic

 

Rutt's Hawaiian Cafe - Azusa - 425 East Foothill

425 Foothill Boulevard, Azusa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Hawaiian Royale$0.00
BBQ Chicken Plate$0.00
Side Mac Salad$2.45
Tacos Gavilan image

TACOS

Tacos Gavilan - Azusa

887 S AZUSA, AZUSA

Avg 4.4 (1654 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sope Asada$4.09
1 Grilled Beef Sope - A thick tortilla topped with beans, sour cream, and cheese
Taco Lengua$2.09
1 Steamed Beef Tongue Taco - Served Plain
Side Order Rice$2.09
A side of fresh rice.
Rakuten Ramen image

 

Rakuten Ramen

990 East Alosta Avenue, Azusa

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tori Miso Ramen$13.50
Chicken bone broth, miso base, thick noodle, chicken chashu, corn, green onion, bean sprout and bamboo shoot.
Rakuten 88$15.90
Our signature ramen. Pork bone broth, shoyu base, garlic paste, thick noodle, black garlic oil, 6 pieces pork chashu, soft-boiled egg, green onion, bean sprout, bamboo shoot, naruto and nori.
Vegetable Miso Ramen$13.90
Vegetable broth, miso base, veggie noodle, tofu, corn, shiitake mushroom, fried onion, broccoli, bok choy, red cabbage and tomato.
Banner pic

 

Dog Haus - Azusa, CA

638 N. Azusa Ave, Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
El Bukanas image

 

El Bukanas

459 S Azusa Ave Ste C, Azusa

No reviews yet
Restaurant banner

 

Clandestino Gastro Bar - East Foothill Boulevard

East Foothill Boulevard, Azusa

No reviews yet
Takeout
WaBa Grill image

NOODLES

WaBa Grill - WG0107 - Azusa (Foothill)

1250 W. Foothill Blvd. #C, Azusa

Avg 4.8 (627 reviews)
Jamba image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Jamba - 000839 - Citrus Crossing

832 East Alosta Ave, Azusa

Avg 4.3 (861 reviews)
Callahans Irish Pub image

 

Callahans Irish Pub - Azusa

200 S Irwindale Ave, Azusa

No reviews yet
Fast Pay
