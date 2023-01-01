Pies in Azusa
Azusa restaurants that serve pies
More about Marie Callender’s - 65 - Azusa
Marie Callender’s - 65 - Azusa
1175 E. Alosta Ave., Azusa
|Heartland Chicken Pot Pie
|$13.99
Loaded with tender chunks of chicken with seasonings and vegetables, and topped with our famous hand-pressed flaky crust.
|Banana Cream Pie
|$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
|Chocolate Cream Pie
|$15.49
Chocolate blended with our creamy vanilla custard. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.