Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

Tarla Mediterranean Grill

Today, people want to both relish their meal and know where the ingredients are coming from. At Tarla Mediterranean Bar + Grill we stand behind the culinary dishes we create. We take our responsibility of ensuring the origins of our ingredients seriously and pride ourselves on using local, seasonal and organic fare whenever possible.

Tarla, meaning "field" in Turkish, implies the fertile expanse of earth that can provide for the people around it. True to our namesake, the Tarla Grill aims to yield nourishing, creative, and culturally exciting eats originating from Turkey and Greece, lands heralded for their cuisine and a culture that takes pride in the relationship between mankind and the land!

