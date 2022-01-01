Go
Azzurro Pizzeria e Enoteca

PIZZA

1260 Main St • $$

Avg 4.7 (456 reviews)

Popular Items

Baked Rigatoni$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Mushrooms, Tomato, Mozzarella.
Caesar Manciata$18.00
Romaine, Parmesan.
Funghi$23.00
Mushrooms, Taleggio Cheese, Roasted Garlic, Thyme.
Margherita$21.00
Marinara Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil.
Salumi$24.00
Salami, Kalamata Olives, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Oregano, Mozzarella, Parmesan.
Meatballs$16.00
Marinara Sauce, Parmesan.
Panzanella
Mixed Greens, Grilled Bread, Asparagus, Spring Onions, Peas, Goat Cheese, Creamy Citrus Dressing.
Pepperoni$23.00
Marinara Sauce, Shredded Mozzarella, Hobb's Pepperoni.
Salsiccia$23.00
Caggiano Fennel Sausage, Red Onion, Marinara Sauce, Mozzarella.
Caesar Salad$14.00
Romaine, Parmesan, Garlic Croutons.
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

1260 Main St

Napa CA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
