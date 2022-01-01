Go
Banner pic

B-52 Brewing

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

12470 MILROY LN

Conroe, TX 77304

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday2:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Location

12470 MILROY LN, Conroe TX 77304

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q

No reviews yet

Rudy's Conroe

Clean Juice

No reviews yet

Clean Juice serves USDA certified organic juices, smoothies, bowls, and bites. Clean Juice is a truly healthy, on the go option. Stop by your local Clean Juice and see the difference healthy makes!

Crust Pizza Co

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Willow Beverage Co

No reviews yet

Let's get this party started! Let us handle the bar for your event.

B-52 Brewing

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston