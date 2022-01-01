Go
B-ACK Yard at the Box

16 Daves Street

All American Dog$14.00
6oz Wagyu Beef Dog, Mustard, Relish, Crispy Onions
Hummus Plate$12.00
Roasted Red Pepper Hummus, Carrots, Flatbread, Feta
Pulled Pork Tacos$14.00
2 Corn Tacos, Romaine, Coleslaw, Jalapeno, Radish
Korean BBQ Tacos
2 Corn Tacos, Korean BBQ Steak or Chicken, Kimchee, Scallion, Romaine, Carrots, Radish
Box Burger$16.00
2 Patties, American Cheese, Secret Sauce, Pickles, Potato Bun
Korean Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Kimchee, Cucumber, Kewpie, on a Potato Bun
Kimchi Fries$10.00
Crispy Fries, Spicy Mayo, Kimchee, Scallion, Radish
French Fries$5.00
Korean Chicken Tenders$12.00
Crispy Chicken, Korean BBQ Glaze
Gyro$15.00
Garlic Flatbread, Choice of Lamb Gyro or Chicken, Hummus, Cucumber, Tomato, Greens, Tzatziki
Nantucket MA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
