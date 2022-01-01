Go
B-ACK Yard BBQ

East Coast Q

BBQ

20 Straight Wharf • $$

Avg 4.5 (1000 reviews)

Side of Sweet BBQ Sauce
Kansas City Style. Most Traditional BBQ Sauce, Ketchup and Agave Based. What you think of when you think classic BBQ Sauce.
Side of White BBQ Sauce
Alabama Style. Mayonnaise Based with A Secret Blend Of Spices. Kinda Like A Kicked Up Ranch!
The "Big Pig"$19.00
Golden BBQ Pulled Pork topped with Bacon and Coleslaw on a Toasted Brioche Bun served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your choice of Side.
Side of Hot BBQ Sauce
South West Style Chipotle Sauce. Ketchup based with a Gradual Smokey Heat. Adds a nice Kick!
D's Kielbasa and Pineapple Spiced Candy$14.00
House Smoked Kielbasa Coins Carmelized with Pineapple and Sambal garnished with Fresh Cilantro
Mac & Cheese$10.00
VT Cheddar Cornbread$10.00
Side of Gold BBQ Sauce
South Carolina Style Mustard Based Sauce.
Tangy with a little kick. A "Staff Favorite" goes with anything.
The Alabama Rodeo$21.00
Our Smoked Chopped Brisket topped with Swiss Cheese and Onion Straws drizzled with our Alabama White BBQ Sauce on a Toasted Brioche Roll served with 2oz Coleslaw, a Half Sour Pickle, and your choice of Side.
Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
Takeout

20 Straight Wharf

Nantucket MA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
