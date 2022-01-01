Go
B. Antonio's Pizza

B. Antonio's is a local pizzeria serving up fresh pizza, calzones, sausage rolls, and salads for dine in, carry out, and delivery.

PIZZA

5417 Meijer Drive • $$

Avg 4.4 (486 reviews)

Popular Items

Large Breadsticks(6)$6.25
7" Creatable$5.00
This is your classic cheese pizza! Pick what ever toppings sound good!!
10" Creatable$8.00
16" Creatable$17.00
12" Creatable$11.00
Cheesy Bread$6.50
Small Breadstick(3)$3.75
10" 2 Topping Calzone$8.00
14" Creatable$14.00
10" Speciality Calzone$10.00
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Takeout

Location

5417 Meijer Drive

Fort Wayne IN

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
