B & B Fish

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD

195 pleasant st • $$$

Avg 4.1 (82 reviews)

Popular Items

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich$10.00
Shredded Lettuce, Pickles Onion, Blue Cheese Dressing
Signature Fresh Fried Beignets$10.00
Stubborn Soda$2.50
Crispy Confit'd Chicken Wings
Choose of Sauce:
White BBQ, Sweet & Spicy, Molasses BBQ, House Buffalo Sauce, Nashville Spice (Dry Rub), Carolina Honey Mustard
4 pc Chicken Strips & Fries$7.00
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich$10.00
L.T.O., Honey Mustard, Pimento Cheese
Crispy Fried Fish Sandwich$14.00
Tarragon Tartar , Pickles, Shredded Lettuce
Battered Cod$19.00
Jason's Boneless Buttermilk Fried Chicken$16.00
Buttermilk & Bourbon's Honey Glazed Biscuits$5.00
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

195 pleasant st

marblehead MA

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

