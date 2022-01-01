Go
Toast

B.B Lemon

Welcome to B.B. Lemon! A neighborhood eatery & bar. Dine-in w/ patio & cabana seating. Order curbside pickup or delivery direct from our website! 🍋

1809 Washington Avenue

No reviews yet

Location

1809 Washington Avenue

Houston TX

Sunday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:30 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Trill Burgers

No reviews yet

All orders will be ready at your designated pick up time.
If you come BEFORE your pick up time, your food will not be ready.... so don't ask.
If you come AFTER your pick up time, your food might be cold... we won't be able to re-make it, so don't be late!!
ALL SALES ARE FINAL.

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Beer & Food To Go!

Sticky's Chicken

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Henderson Heights

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston