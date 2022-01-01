Go
B Cafe

We have everything from your favorite spicy tuna maki and classic chicken teppanyaki, to poke bowls and fresh fruit smoothies!

405 Hancock St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spicy Salmon Maki$6.50
Spicy salmon, tempura bits & cucumber
Crab Rangoons$3.75
Sakedon$18.00
9 pcs of salmon sashimi over a bed of sushi rice with tobiko, mango, kanikama, tempura bits, spicy mayo, ginger & wasabi
Pork Dumplings (Gyoza)$3.75
Spicy Tuna & Spicy Salmon Roll (12 pc)$12.75
1 spicy tuna maki & 1 spicy salmon maki
Chicken Teriyaki$7.25
Served over rice and vegetables
Spicy Tuna Maki$6.50
Spicy tuna, tempura bits & cucumber
Miso Soup$3.00
Edamame$5.00
Idaho Maki$7.25
Sweet potato tempura with b-café house sweet sauce
See full menu

Location

North Quincy MA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

