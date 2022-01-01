Go
B-Crabby Cajun Style

510 S 3RD ST

LOVINGTON, NM 88260

Pickup

Popular Items

HALF FISH/SHRIMP BASKET$16.99
Our half/half basket is the best of both worlds! Crispy catfish, golden butterfly shrimp, spicy fries, fried okra and jalapeño hush puppies.
FISH/SHRIMP PLATE$12.89
The best of the best that seafood has to offer! A half portion of Butterfly Shrimp and a half portion of Catfish with your choice of side.
TACKLEBOX$14.95
The B-Crabby Tackle Box is filled with our famous Boiled Shrimp, Sausage, Red Potato, Corn on the Cob and Hard Boiled Egg laid over a bed of Cajun Dirty Rice and smothered in our House Cajun Crack Sauce.
FRIED LILY PADS$5.50
Deep Fried Pickles seasoned with a cajun kick and served with a side of our House Ranch Dressing!!
BUTTERFLY SHRIMP BASKET$16.99
Lightly breaded shrimp served with our own special recipe cocktail sauce and a lemon wedge. Includes spicy fries, fried okra and jalapeño hush puppies.
CATFISH BASKET$16.99
Our Catfish Basket comes with an entire fillet cut and portioned with a heaping side of spicy fries, fried okra and jalapeño hush puppies!!
CATFISH PLATE$12.89
Our Famous Catfish with your choice of side.
HOUSE AIOLI SAUCE$0.75
Made in house, our Aioli offers an added bold taste for your seafood! Flavored with real roasted garlic!
FRIED BOMBERS$5.50
Golden deep fried mushrooms with a side of ranch.
CHICKEN STRIP BASKET$14.99
Crispy breaded chicken tenders are a classic and a local favorite. Served with spicy fries and white gravy. Spice it up with our selection of local spices.
All hours

Location

510 S 3RD ST, LOVINGTON NM 88260

