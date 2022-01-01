Go
B & D Burgers Broughton

Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers!
Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

13 East Broughton Street

Popular Items

House Fries$4.00
BROUGHTON$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
BURGER BUILD$13.00
COKE$3.00
Bacon Cheddar Cheese$13.00
Beef patty, cheddar, bacon, bacon aioli, lettuce and tomato. Served with your choice of side.
B&D Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pickles & B&D sauce. Served with choice of side.
Duncan's Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with your choice of side. Try them tossed in your favorite sauce.
KID FRIED FINGERS$8.00
Homemade Pickle Chips$8.00
Battered kosher dill pickle chips.
FT. JACKSON$17.00
Creamy Buffalo dip and bacon.
Location

13 East Broughton Street

Savannah GA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
