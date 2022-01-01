B & D Burgers Congress

Go
Bring on the good times at B&D Burgers!
Since 2001, B&D Burgers has been known for its premium burgers, beer, and service. By only serving top quality, American food and focusing on providing excellent service, B&D Burgers has quickly become a Savannah must for locals and tourist alike. From our famous burgers and alligator sliders, to our delicious fried chicken and salads, B&D Burgers has something totally unique and mouth watering for everyone at the table. Each of our four locations offer its patrons lots of big screen TV’s and a full bar creating the perfect atmosphere for your next get together, big or small. Whether it’s a nice family dinner, a place to watch the big game, or even happy hour drinks, B&D Burgers is never a bad choice. See you soon!

209 West Congress Street

MOON RIVER$15.50
Sautéed mushrooms and Provolone cheese
Duncan's Chicken Tenders$14.00
Served with your choice of side. Try them tossed in your favorite sauce.
Blake's Chicken Wings$18.00
Served with a side of celery and your choice of ranch or blue cheese
Corn Nuggets$8.00
Battered sweet corn.
B&D Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Fried chicken breast, pickles & B&D sauce. Served with choice of side.
TELFAIR$16.50
Cheddar and Bacon.
BURGER BUILD$13.00
WHITEFIELD$18.25
Cheddar, bacon, peach bourbon bbq sauce, onion ring topper.
BROUGHTON$14.50
our signature burger topped with American cheese
ANGUS$16.00
209 West Congress Street

Savannah GA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
