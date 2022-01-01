Go
Toast

Bruno’s Dive

Dive in and enjoy!

1004 S Alamo St

Avg 4.9 (10 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Divey

Location

1004 S Alamo St

San Antonio TX

Sunday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday2:00 pm - 2:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

The Good Kind

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

La Gloria Margarita Truck #1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Southtown Pizzeria

No reviews yet

Welcome to Southtown Pizzeria! Enjoy fresh, authentic Italian dishes in a rustic & romantic atmosphere!

Burgerteca

No reviews yet

A dining experience built around America’s most widely consumed food item…the Hamburger. Burgerteca transforms this piece of Americana and showcase Mexico’s interior in a creative and fun environment. Our burgers capture interior Mexico by use of indigenous ingredients, distinct styles and regional iconic and celebratory dishes.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston