Go
Banner picView gallery

B Dogs BBQ, LLC. - 86 N Pearce St

Open today 11:00 AM - 7:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

64 Purple Road

Michigamme, MI 49861

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm

Location

64 Purple Road, Michigamme MI 49861

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jerzi's 41 Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.5 • 564
9965 U.S. Highway 41 Champion, MI 49814
View restaurantnext
Café L'Anse - 104 North Main Street
orange starNo Reviews
104 North Main Street L'Anse, MI 49946
View restaurantnext
Skipper’s Bar & Grill - 9 South Front Street
orange starNo Reviews
9 South Front Street Lanse, MI 49946
View restaurantnext
Hungry Hollow Cafe. Cram’s general - 9111 Co Rd 550
orange starNo Reviews
9111 Co Rd 550 Marquette, MI 49855
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Michigamme

Mohawk

No reviews yet

Crivitz

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Marinette

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Wausau

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

Green Bay

Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)

De Pere

Avg 4.7 (16 restaurants)

Stevens Point

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

B Dogs BBQ, LLC. - 86 N Pearce St

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston