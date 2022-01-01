B & G Oysters
Located in Boston’s South End, B&G Oysters is Chef Barbara Lynch’s modern take on a classic oyster bar and has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts, inspired seasonal seafood dishes, New England classics including the celebrated lobster roll, and a food-friendly wine list created by Executive Wine Director Cat Silirie. B&G Oysters has received many accolades over the years for its cuisine and wine program from publications including Boston Magazine, Food & Wine, and The Boston Globe.
550 Tremont Street
Popular Items
Location
550 Tremont Street
Boston MA
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Banyan Bar + Refuge
We are a vibrant neighborhood spot serving up Asian flavors with an American feel, a playful balance of fine dining, and deep-fried.
Elephant Walk - South End
French Cambodian
anoush'ella - South End
Come in and enjoy!
NU burger
Best Burger in Boston