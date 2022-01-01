Go
B & G Oysters

Located in Boston’s South End, B&G Oysters is Chef Barbara Lynch’s modern take on a classic oyster bar and has a decidedly neighborhood vibe, combining friendly service with fantastically fresh oysters from both coasts, inspired seasonal seafood dishes, New England classics including the celebrated lobster roll, and a food-friendly wine list created by Executive Wine Director Cat Silirie. B&G Oysters has received many accolades over the years for its cuisine and wine program from publications including Boston Magazine, Food & Wine, and The Boston Globe.

550 Tremont Street

Popular Items

Snap Pea Salad$14.00
Almond Vinaigrette, Red Onion, Ricotta, Mint
Calamari$18.00
Lemon Aioli, Lemon
Chocolate Mousse$10.00
topped with olive oil, sea salt, and housemade heath bar
House Made Fish Sticks$24.00
breaded halibut, fries, coleslaw, pickles, tartar sauce
Maryland Crab Cake$17.00
Served with Mango Celeriac Slaw
Maine Lobster Roll & Fries$34.00
Lobster Salad, Buttered Hot Dog Bun, French Fries, Pickle, Cole Slaw
Unshucked East Coast Oysters$24.00
**Unshucked - available for takeout only***
12 Oysters, Lemon, Mignonette, Cocktail Sauce
B&G Clam Chowder$18.00
Clams, Potato, Bacon
Fried Ipswich Clams$28.00
French Fries, Cole Slaw, Pickles
Side of Fries$8.00
550 Tremont Street

Boston MA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 11:00 pm
