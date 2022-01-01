Go
Toast

b.good

Food with roots.

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

82 Burlington Mall Rd • $$

Avg 4.3 (1732 reviews)

Popular Items

Moroccan Butternut Soup$5.50
butternut squash, chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, onions, garlic, moroccan spices, vegan yogurt (cal: 450) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut, Soy
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Bottled Water$1.99
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Groups
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

82 Burlington Mall Rd

Burlington MA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Upper Crust

No reviews yet

Upper Crust Burlington
If placing an Order for a Future Date, and you will be using a Credit/Debit Card. Please Call (781) 552-5188

Blackbird

No reviews yet

Breakfast all day!!

Twist Bakery and Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Row 34

No reviews yet

Open for in-person dining and takeout! Wednesday & Thursday 5:00pm-9:00pm, Friday and Saturday 11:30am-10:00pm, Sunday 11:30am-9:00pm.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston