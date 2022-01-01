Go
b.good

Food with roots.

301 Third Street

Popular Items

Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger
Bottled Water$1.99
West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat

301 Third Street

Cambridge MA

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
