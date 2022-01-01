Sunday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am

Monday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am

Tuesday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am

Wednesday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am

Thursday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am

Friday 4:00 am - 5:59 am, 6:00 am - 10:59 am, 11:00 am - 1:59 pm, 2:00 pm - 4:59 pm, 5:00 pm - 7:59 pm, 8:00 pm - 3:59 am