b.good

360 Longwood Ave.

Popular Items

Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Bottled Water$1.99
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Build Your Own Burger$5.50
Build your own burger
Moroccan Butternut Soup$5.50
butternut squash, chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, onions, garlic, moroccan spices, vegan yogurt (cal: 450) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut, Soy
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Southwest Chicken Wrap$8.49
GOOD greens, chicken, black bean & corn salsa, avocado, grape tomatoes, toasted corn, chipotle purée, chipotle vinaigrette, on a whole wheat wrap (cal: 990) - Allergens: Wheat
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Chipotle Bacon Chicken Sandwich$8.50
chicken, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, chipotle aioli (cal: 610) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg

Location

360 Longwood Ave.

Boston MA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
