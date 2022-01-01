Go
b.good

Food with roots.

55 Needham St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Beyond Chicken Tenders$7.00
4-pieces; choice of 2 dipping sauces (cal: 460) - Vegan - Allergens: Wheat
Trout BLT$12.50
smoked trout, bacon, frisee, tomato, pickled onions, horseradish dijon, on toasted country bread (cal: 610) - Allergens: Dairy, Wheat, Fish
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro (cal: 494) with chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 201) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy, Soy
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Build Your Own Burger
Build your own burger
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Chocolate Shake (16 oz)$7.00
vanilla ice cream, chocolate, skim milk (cal: 600) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Kids Cheeseburger Meal$7.50
beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato (cal: 490) served with carrots (cal: 23), a choice of regular fries (cal: 230), sweet potato fries (cal: 200) and a choice of apple juice or milk - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Moroccan Cauliflower$4.25
roasted cauliflower with moroccan spices, golden raisins, vegan yogurt, lime (cal: 170) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut
Power Play$10.75
beef*, cheddar, bacon, egg*, avocado (cal: 640) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Location

55 Needham St

Newton MA

Sunday11:30 am - 6:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Satisfy your cravings for real Mexican flavor with any one of our delicious options. Build your own perfectly rolled burrito, find out what makes our tacos famous, eat your heart out with a hearty quesadilla, or skip the perfectly warmed tortilla (gasp!) and throw it all in a bowl or on top of a salad.

The Dining Car Cafe & Market

No reviews yet

Scratch bakery, coffee, sandwiches, and prepared foods!

Farm Grill & Rotisserie

No reviews yet

For over 20 years, the Farm Grill & Rotisserie has been serving up the area's best authentic Greek favorites.

Anna's Taqueria

No reviews yet

Call us daily between 9 and 5, or order online anytime!

