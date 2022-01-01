Go
b.good

Come in and enjoy!

SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

2162 Spring Stuebner Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (1404 reviews)

Bottled Water$1.99
West Side$7.49
beef*, avocado, salsa, cilantro, chipotle purée (cal: 550) - Allergens: Wheat
Moroccan Butternut Soup$5.50
butternut squash, chickpeas, cauliflower, tomato, onions, garlic, moroccan spices, vegan yogurt (cal: 450) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: Tree Nut, Soy
Spicy Avocado & Lime$9.99
marinated kale, quinoa, avocado, sautéed zucchini, black bean & corn salsa, grape tomatoes, queso fresco, lime, cilantro, chipotle vinaigrette (cal: 620) - Vegetarian, Gluten Free - Allergens: Dairy
Grilled Chicken Pesto$10.50
chicken, mozzarella, roasted red pepper, tomato, frisee, pine nut pesto, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 840) - Allergens: Dairy, Nut, Wheat
The Farmhouse$9.50
beef*, bacon, cheddar cheese, crispy shallots, caramelized onions, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy, Egg
Chicken Dijon$9.50
chicken, pear (seasonal), brussels slaw, swiss cheese, horseradish dijon, on toasted ciabatta (cal: 720) - Allergens: Wheat, Dairy
Beyond Burger$9.50
Beyond beef, lettuce, tomato, pickles, B.GOOD sauce (cal: 530) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat, Egg
Classic Fries$3.00
oven finished and seasoned (cal: 380) - Vegan, Gluten Free - Allergens: N/A
Avocado Toast$3.00
avocado seasoned with garlic and paprika on toasted country bread (cal: 404) - Vegetarian - Allergens: Wheat

Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

2162 Spring Stuebner Rd

Spring TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:40 pm
